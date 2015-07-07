NYC set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act

A parade, a tour, and innovative and accessible cultural programming are some of the highlights planned for New York to …

A parade, a tour, and innovative and accessible cultural programming are some of the highlights planned for New York to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Americans With Disabilities Act, the landmark civil rights legislation signed by President George H.W. Bush on July 26, 1990.

A Disability Pride NYC Parade begins Sunday at noon on a route from Madison Square Park, down Broadway, to Union Square Park. The ADA Legacy Tour’s “Road to Freedom” bus will visit all boroughs July 13-14, with the ADA quilt and more examining the history of the equal rights movement for disabled individuals.

A symposium, “ADA: Beyond Compliance to Service,” is scheduled for July 20 at The Roosevelt Hotel.

NYC & Company is also highlighting the new Whitney Museum of Art, which offers verbal description and touch tours, as well as tours in American Sign Language and family access programs for kids with autism. The Ellis Island National Museum offers Braille brochures and audio description tours, loaner wheelchairs and tactile exhibit models.

Special programming and devices for patrons with limited mobility, sight and hearing impairment, dementia, autism and developmental disabilities are being offered by the Museum of Modern Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. NYC parks will offer various Adaptive sport and recreational activities through July.

Disabled visitors can be matched with a Big Apple Greeter to tell them about accessible travel options and attractions. More information about accessible city attractions can be found at nycgo.com.