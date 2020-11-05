NYC SHOOTINGS: One man dead, five more wounded in citywide gunfire one day after elections | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

One man is dead, five others were wounded in shootings in Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx since yesterday after election night, marking an uptick in violence city-wide, officials said.

The gunfire comes as warmer weather sweeps the city and brings more people out onto the street. There were also numerous reports of shots fired overnight in all parts of the city, some of them were confirmed with spent shells left on the ground at those locations. Police do not believe the shootings are related to the elections.

The one fatality occurred at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday when a 31-year-old man was found with a bullet wound to the head at the corner of West 112th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem. Police from the 28th Precinct said the victim was rushed to Mt. Sinai St. Lukes Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The victim has not yet been identified and there was no information on the assailant at this time.

Earlier in the morning, police from Manhattan South reported that a man was shot at about 1:30 a.m. at the corner of West 29th Street and Eighth Avenue in Manhattan. The victim later showed up at Bellevue Hospital with a bullet wound to the back.

Police provided surveillance photos of the alleged assailant from the incident location.

In other overnight shootings, a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg at about 5 p.m. at the corner of East 117th Street and Madison Avenue in Harlem. Police from the 25th Precinct said the victim was shot by a Black man, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition. The motive in this shooting was not clear at this time.

At 11:24 p.m., two young men were shot in front of 153 Father Zeiser Plae in Fordham Manor, the Bronx. Police from the 52nd Precinct said they found a 25-year-old male Hispanic shot three times in the lower back and a male Hispanic, 23, also shot once in the back.

The two men were rushed by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Detectives say the two men were involved in a dispute with two male Blacks in their 20’s, one wearing a black sweatshirt, the other a yellow jacket. They fled on foot west on Fordham Road near Grand Avenue.

Earlier in the evening, police said shots were fired near this location, but nobody was reported injured.

Finally, at 12:34 a.m., a 23-year-old man was shot once in the back during a dispute at 1810 East 2nd Street in Gravesend, Brooklyn. Police from the 61 Precinct nabbed another 23-year-old man at the scene and were weighing charges against the alleged assailant.

The victim was taken to Coney Island Hospital where he was expected to survive. Police were reviewing security video from the scene before charging the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to any of these shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.