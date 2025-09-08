NYC SHOOTINGS: One killed, two wounded in less than two hours during separate incidents across Bronx, Queens and Manhattan

One man was killed and two people were wounded in separate shootings across Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx on a bloody Sunday night, police reported.

NYPD sources said the first shooting happened in the Bronx at about 7:16 p.m. on Sept. 7 outside of an apartment building located at 611 East 161st St. in Melrose.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct received a report of an assault in progress. When they arrived, they discovered a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face.

EMS rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, where he was treated for a bullet wound to the cheek and listed in stable condition.

Police did not provide a description of a suspect or a motive for the crime. No arrests have been made.

The 42nd Precinct has seen a slight decrease in shootings this year. Statistics posted by the NYPD on Aug. 31 tallied 24 shootings year-to-date, down 11.1% from the 27 counted at the same point in 2024.

Murder in Queens

The next shooting took place just over an hour later in Queens at around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, and ended with a man’s death.

Law enforcement sources say police received a 911 call reporting an assault in progress behind a store at 134-29 Guy R Brewer Blvd. in Rochdale.

Officers from the 113th Precinct responded and found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck and shoulder in a parking lot behind the building.

EMS whisked him to Jamaica Hospital where he could not be saved and was pronounced dead. His identity is pending family notification.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the slaying. No arrests have been made.

The 113th Precinct had eight shootings year-to-date through Aug. 31, equal to the number at the same point in 2024. The most recent CompStat report also had four homicides in the command, one fewer than the year-to-date total last year.

Shooting near Harlem housing complex

The final act of gun violence struck Harlem just after 9 p.m. Sunday night outside the Jefferson houses located at 310 East 113th St.

Officers from the 23rd Precinct rushed to the scene to discover a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head while lying between parked cars outside of the NYCHA complex.

Officers rushed to his aid and used flashlights as medics tended to him. EMS transported the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police did not immediately have a motive for the crime. No arrests have been made in the case.

The 23rd Precinct had just five shootings year-to-date through Aug. 31, down from seven at the same point last year.

Anyone with information regarding any of these shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.