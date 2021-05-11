NYC SHOOTINGS: Brooklyn man slain on street, Bronx victim takes bullet to chin and lives

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are looking for the shooter who gunned down an 18-year-old man at a Brooklyn intersection late on Monday night, police reported.

Shaheem Bascom, 18, of Throop Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant was cut down at the corner of Hegeman Avenue and Linwood Street in East New York at about 11:32 p.m. on May 10.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that an unidentified male suspect walked up to Bascom at the location and pumped a gunshot into his chest. The shooter then took off in an unknown direction.

A motive for the shooting remains unknown as this time, law enforcement sources said.

Officers from the 75th Precinct found the wounded victim in responding to a 911 call about the shooting. EMS rushed Bascom to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation, police said.

In a separate incident, a 25-year-old man took a bullet to his chin in the Bronx and miraculously survived, authorities said.

Police reported that the shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. on May 11 in front of an apartment building at 1150 Grand Concourse.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was standing at the location when he heard a gunshot ring out, then felt pain. He then discovered that he had been struck in the chin.

Police said the victim was brought by private means to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center. He’s listed in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening. The incident was reported to the 44th Precinct.

The NYPD did not have a description of the shooter. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.