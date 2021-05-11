NYC SHOOTINGS: Brooklyn man slain on street, Bronx victim takes bullet to chin and lives

Cops are looking for the shooter who gunned down an 18-year-old man at a Brooklyn intersection late on Monday night, police reported.
Shaheem Bascom, 18, of Throop Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant was cut down at the corner of Hegeman Avenue and Linwood Street in East New York at about 11:32 p.m. on May 10.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that an unidentified male suspect walked up to Bascom at the location and pumped a gunshot into his chest. The shooter then took off in an unknown direction.
A motive for the shooting remains unknown as this time, law enforcement sources said.
Officers from the 75th Precinct found the wounded victim in responding to a 911 call about the shooting. EMS rushed Bascom to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died a short time later.
No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation, police said.
In a separate incident, a 25-year-old man took a bullet to his chin in the Bronx and miraculously survived, authorities said.
Police reported that the shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. on May 11 in front of an apartment building at 1150 Grand Concourse.
According to law enforcement sources, the victim was standing at the location when he heard a gunshot ring out, then felt pain. He then discovered that he had been struck in the chin.
Police said the victim was brought by private means to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center. He’s listed in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening. The incident was reported to the 44th Precinct.
The NYPD did not have a description of the shooter. No arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with information regarding either shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.