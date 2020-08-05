NYC Shootings: Calm after the tropical storm as no shootings reported

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

For the first time in weeks, nobody was reported shot overnight across New York City — hours after Tropical Storm Isaias blew through the city.

It was unclear what might be responsible for the relatively non-violent evening, though much city attention was focused on the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias. While there was nobody shot overnight, there were reports of shots fired in Canarsie, Brooklyn, Harlem, and parts of the Bronx where crime scenes were set up to collect evidence.

The NYPD has focused on gun violence hotspots with high visibility posts and increased patrols of areas where shootings have been prevalent. Community non-violence groups have also saturated neighborhoods with the message of peace, urging gangs to lay down their arms and residents to not settle scores with guns.

Meanwhile, members of the 49th Precinct and Highway Patrol 1 made a gun arrest early this morning along the Bronx River Parkway, the details not yet immediately known.

Also, on Tuesday, the 25th Precinct Detective Squad cuffed a suspect connected to a shooting death in Harlem on May 20.

Police announced the arrest of Mitchell Thompson, 25, of East 127th Street in connection with the shooting death of Mamadou Diallo, 32, of Cortlandt Avenue in the Bronx in front of 200 East 125th St. in Harlem.

Diallo was shot in the chest and later died at Harlem Hospital.

Detectives from the 101st Precinct also released two pictures of suspects wanted for the Aug. 1 shooting death of Eric Thomas, 35, of Dix Avenue of Far Rockaway.

Police say Thomas was rushed to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso, but could not be saved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.