NYC SHOOTINGS: Slaying at East Harlem liquor store, man gunned down outside Harlem apartments | amNewYork

Police continue to probe two deadly shootings on Tuesday in Upper Manhattan — one outside an apartment building in Harlem, and the other at an East Harlem liquor store.

A Bronx man was gunned down just after 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 22 outside an apartment building at 2252 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in Harlem.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found Marlon Burgess, 44, of Anderson Avenue in Highbridge with a gunshot wound to his head, unconscious and unresponsive. Responding paramedics pronounced him dead at the location.

Law enforcement sources said an unidentified man was seeing fleeing westbound along West 132nd Street shortly after the shot was fired.

At this point in the investigation, detectives have not yet established a motive for the shooting, or made any arrests.

Nearly four hours later, a 24-year-old man took a fatal bullet to his head inside a liquor store at 60 East 111th St. in East Harlem, at about 9:37 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Members of the 23rd Precinct found the mortally wounded Darell McAllister, 24, of Stratford Avenue in the Bronx with a gunshot wound to the face. Officers learned that he had been shot inside the store, but managed to run outside the store and collapsed.

According to law enforcement sources, McAllister was among a group of individuals inside the store who got into a verbal dispute with several other men. The argument turned violent, authorities said, when one of the members of the rival group pulled out a gun and started firing — with one of the shots striking McAllister.

EMS units rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.