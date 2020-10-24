NYC SHOOTINGS: Brooklyn man slain, six others injured as gun violence spikes again | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Bullets flew once again on the streets of Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens between Friday night and Saturday morning, leaving one man dead and six others wounded as gun violence ramps up again, police reported.

The fatal shooting happened in Bushwick, Brooklyn at 2:33 a.m. on Oct. 24, when a 20-year-old man was slain in front of a home on Eldert Street off Bushwick Avenue.

Officers from the 83rd Precinct responded to a 911 call about a man shot at the location and found Ethan Williams, 20, of Indianapolis with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Paramedics rushed Williams to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

At this point in the investigation, police do not have a possible motive for the shooting. Crime scene detectives were on the scene well after sunrise Saturday, collecting evidence and questioning possible witnesses.

Cops are looking for a suspect described as a man in a black hooded sweatshirt, who was seen fleeing on foot northbound along Bushwick Avenue moments after firing the deadly shot.

The other shootings that took place between Friday night and Saturday morning are as follows:

11:15 p.m., Oct. 23, Manhattan — Two young men were shot and injured at the corner of West 25th Street and 9th Avenue in Chelsea, authorities reported.

According to the 10th Precinct, the victims told detectives that they had heard the shots and then felt pain. It’s not clear, at this point, who fired at them.

Law enforcement sources said one victim, a 24-year-old man, took a bullet to his right foot, while the other, a 16-year-old boy, suffered gunshot wounds to his arm and right leg.

EMS units removed both victims to Bellevue Hospital; they are expected to recover.

11:45 p.m., Oct. 23, Brooklyn — Detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 34-year-old man during a dispute inside a vehicle parked in front of a home on Kings Highway near Clarendon Road in East Flatbush.

According to the 67th Precinct, the victim was shot in the right wrist while sitting in the front passenger seat by a male suspect who fled the scene inside a blue Audi sedan.

Cops said the victim was taken by private means to SUNY Downstate Medical Center for treatment.

12:20 a.m., Oct. 24, Queens — Detectives are looking for the gunman who shot a 32-year-old man during a dispute in the rear courtyard of 131 Beach 56th Place in the Arverne section of the Rockaways.

Officers from the 101st Precinct responded to a 911 call about the shooting and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the right leg. Paramedics rushed him to Jamaica Hospital for treatment.

Police described the suspected shooter as a Black man in his 30s wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray pants, who fled from the scene in an unknown direction.

2 a.m., Oct. 24, Manhattan — Another dispute led to bullets as a 41-year-old man was shot three times at the Johnson Houses, a NYCHA housing complex at 1809 Lexington Ave. in East Harlem.

Members of the 23rd Precinct responded to the location and found the victim shot in the left and right legs; he also had a graze wound to his torso. Paramedics rushed him to Harlem Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Detectives learned that the victim had been involved in a dispute with the gunman, who’s described as a Black man in his 20s. No further information was made available.

3:06 a.m., Oct. 24, Bronx — Still another argument in the city turned violent early on Saturday morning when a 23-year-old man was shot in the back in front of an apartment house at 2355 Webster Ave. in Fordham Heights.

Law enforcement sources said the dispute came to a bloody end when the suspect pulled out a firearm and began shooting. He struck the victim once in the back before fleeing the scene on foot eastbound along East 184th Street.

Officers from the 46th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he is now recovering.

Detectives are looking for the gunman, described as a Hispanic man wearing a black hat, a green shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding any of the shootings is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.