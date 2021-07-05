Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are investigating two separate Bronx shootings that left two men dead in the Bronx on Independence Day.

According to police, at 4:10 a.m. on July 4 officers responded to a 911 call regarding two men shot in front of 866 East 172 Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 22-year-old Mamadou Bah, of Crotona Avenue, with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and arm, and a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

Both men were rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where Bah was pronounced dead. The 27-year-old victim is in stable condition.

Later that night at 9:57 p.m. police responded to a call regarding a man shot in front of the Castle Hill Houses, located at 2175 Lacombe Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found that 33-year-old Rikona Kirby, of Olmstead Avenue, had been shot multiple times in the chest and head.

Kirby was rushed to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in either case. The investigations are ongoing.