NYC SHOOTINGS: Two shot in Brooklyn and Bronx, cops make two murder arrests

Two more New Yorkers took bullets in the Bronx and Brooklyn on Tuesday night as the NYPD continues to battle a shooting surge.

The NYPD also reported Wednesday that detectives arrested two suspects connected to shootings in the Bronx and the Lower East Side of Manhattan from earlier this year.

Regarding Tuesday’s shootings, cops said the first occurred in Brooklyn at about 9:15 p.m. on May 4 at the corner of Newport and Chester Streets in Brownsville.

According to law enforcement sources, an unidentified shooter opened fire on a 25-year-old man standing at the location, striking him in the left shoulder. At this point in the ongoing investigation, detectives do not know what sparked the shooting.

The shooting was later reported to the 73rd Precinct. Police said the victim was brought by private means to Brookdale University Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Later on Tuesday night, in the Bronx, a 16-year-old boy was shot at the corner of Sheridan Avenue and East 166th Street in the Concourse section at about 11:39 p.m.

According to police, the unidentified male shooter pulled up to the location in a dark blue Toyota sedan and opened fire on the teenager, striking him in the left leg.

Following the shooting, authorities said, the perpetrator took off inside the Toyota, which was last seen traveling eastbound on East 166th Street.

Officers from the 44th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS brought the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in either case. Anyone with information about the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Meanwhile, Bronx detectives announced the arrest of a 19-year-old man accused of slaying another teenager on the stoop of his residence last month.

Omar Barnes, 19, of East 108th Street in East Harlem faces murder charges for the April 24 killing of Jameik Bishop, 18, who was found shot multiple times on the front steps of his residence on East 225th Street in Edenwald.

Bishop sustained gunshot wounds to the face, chest and right shoulder. Officers from the 47th Precinct found him unconscious and unresponsive while responding to a 911 call at the location at about 11 p.m. that evening.

EMS rushed Bishop to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Also on Wednesday, police announced the arrest of a Bronx man who apparently fled to Florida after allegedly firing a shot on the Lower East Side back in February that wound up striking a resident in her home.

Law enforcement sources said Carlyle Herring, 42, was picked up in Tampa back on April 26 as a result of an investigation into the Feb. 16 road rage shooting at the corner of Clinton and Delancey Streets on the Lower East Side.

According to police, Herring allegedly became angry at a pedestrian crossing at the intersection while the suspect attempted to turn his black BMW sedan onto Clinton Street. That led to a verbal argument during which Herring allegedly got out of his vehicle, brandished a handgun and started firing at the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was not hurt, law enforcement sources said, but one of the shots went astray and smashed through the window of a nearby apartment, striking a 75-year-old woman in the buttocks.

Herring allegedly fled the scene inside his BMW moments before officers from the 7th Precinct and EMS units responded to the shooting.

Paramedics brought the victim to Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in stable condition.

Herring wound up being extradited back to New York on May 4, and was formally booked at the 7th Precinct Tuesday on charges of attempted murder.