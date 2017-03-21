NYC Small Business Services challenge brings tech, community groups together

The city’s Small Business Services department wants you to think big.

It’s kicking off a new and improved version of its “Neighborhood Challenge” Wednesday, seeking the best ideas — with an emphasis on technology — to strengthen commercial districts throughout the city.

SBS said it’s looking for more examples of partnerships with tech companies and nonprofits like the recent project by the Madison Square Park Conservancy and Click&Go Maps that created way-finding beacons to help visually impaired parkgoers.

“By incorporating creative technology solutions into the delivery of neighborhood services and operations, we can make New York City an even greater place to live and to operate a business,” SBS Commissioner Gregg Bishop said in a statement.

Startups and nonprofit groups will have a chance to meet and brainstorm proposals for this year’s challenge at The Hub @ Grand Central Tech March 28. The deadline for ideas is May 14.

Finalists will participate in a pitch competition before a panel of judges in mid-June. The city will pick up to five winners and award them cash prizes of up to $100,000 for their proposals.

Visit nyc.gov/neighborhoodchallenge for more information.