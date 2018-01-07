http://www.amny.com/news/nyc-snow-bombogenesis-1.15952389 See a bird's-eye view of the city covered in snow. https://cdn.newsday.com/polopoly_fs/1.15952704.1515340243!/httpImage/image.jpg_gen/derivatives/display_600/image.jpg Comments News Aerial views of NYC after the Jan. 4th snowstorm January 7, 2018 See the Statue of Liberty, La Guardia airport and more covered in snow after the snowstorm of January 4th, 2018. The Statue of Liberty stands on a snowy Liberty Island on Jan. 5, 2018 in New York City. New York City dug out from the "Bomb Cyclone" under frigid temperatures. (Credit: Getty Images/John Moore) The Williamsburg Bridge stretches into Manhattan on Jan. 5, 2018 in New York City. Under frigid temperatures, New York City dug out from the "Bomb Cyclone." (Credit: Getty Images/John Moore) Snow covers the shrubbery and gardens of Governors Island on Jan. 5, 2018 in New York City. Under frigid temperatures, New York City dug out from the "Bomb Cyclone." (Credit: Getty Images/John Moore) ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE Snow covers a Metro North rail yard on Jan. 5, 2018 in New York City. Under frigid temperatures, New York City dug out from the "Bomb Cyclone." (Credit: Getty Images/John Moore) Baseball fields lie under a blanket of snow on Jan. 5, 2018 in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. Under frigid temperatures, New York City dug out from the "Bomb Cyclone." (Credit: Getty Images/John Moore) School busses sit covered in snow on Jan. 5, 2018 near White Plains, United States. New York dug out from the "Bomb Cyclone" under frigid temperatures. (Credit: Getty Images/John Moore) La Guardia Airport awaits arriving flights after runways were plowed of snow on Jan. 5, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City. Under frigid temperatures, New York City dug out from the "Bomb Cyclone." (Credit: Getty Images/John Moore) A blanket of snow covers City Hall on Jan. 5, 2018 in the Manhattan borough of New York, United States. Under frigid temperatures, New York City dug out from the "Bomb Cyclone." (Credit: Getty Images/John Moore) ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE NYC, in your inbox. Sign up for NYC news plus the scoop on things to do, see and eat. Sign up By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy. More like this NYC to find relief from frigid temperatures next week: NWS Underground subway platforms turn into real-life snow globes Major delays plague some JFK travelers 3 days after winter storm Comments