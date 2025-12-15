NYPD and MTA officials reported that subway crime continued to drop during the month of November and over the past 11 months compared to the same periods last year.

NYC subway crime continued to plummet during the month of November and over the past 11 months, NYPD and Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) officials revealed on Monday.

Officials reported that the six major crime categories tracked on the city’s subways dropped a combined 24% over the past month, compared to the same period last year. There were a total of 168 major crimes in the system during November, 54 less than the 222 reported for the same month in 2024.

NYPD Deputy Chief of Transit Keith Shine said the reduction was driven by drops in robberies (-18%), felony assaults (-30%), and grand larcenies (-24%), during the monthly meeting of the MTA Board’s NYC Transit Committee.

Furthermore, officials reported that the subways have experienced a 5.5% decrease in major crime over the past 11 months, between January and November, compared to the same time last year. The system saw 113 fewer major crimes over the 11-month span — a drop from 2,050 in 2024 to 1,937 in 2025.

“All in all, as you can see in the figures provided, it has been a very promising 11 months when it comes to the crime and safety picture with New York City’s subway system,” Shine said. “We look forward to continuing that trend into 2026.”

The decrease included five fewer murders aboard the rail system this year, compared to last, according to NYPD data (nine in 2024 vs. four in 2025).

However, there were four more rapes on the subways over the last 11 months than there were during the same stretch of 2024. The jump from five to nine rapes represents an 80% increase, crime stats indicate.

Shine said grand larcenies continue to “make up the bulk” of the crimes that straphangers fall victim to on the subways. Grand larcenies are high-value property thefts in which the assailant does not use force.

Shine listed theft from a sleeping rider or from an unaware passenger’s bag or pockets as examples.