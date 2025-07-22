12 additional NYC subway stations to get accessibility upgrades under MTA’s capital plan

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber, Construction and Development President Jamie Torres-Springer and Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo announce the next 12 subway stations that will receive ADA upgrades during a press conference at the Franklin Av-Medgar Evers College Station on the 2/3/4/5 lines on Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025.

An additional 12 NYC subway stations will get elevators and other accessibility features as part of the MTA’s 2025-2029 capital plan, the agency announced on Tuesday.

The dozen stations are in addition to at least 60 others set to become ADA-accessible under the $68.4 billion five-year budget plan. According to MTA officials, the announcement, made near the Franklin Av-Medgar Evers College station in Brooklyn on July 22, will “ensure that nearly 70% of all subway rides will take place to or from” accessible stations.

“We made a promise to the advocates when we came to that historic agreement settling longstanding litigation about ADA and the subways. We are determined to deliver,” MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said. “Accessibility is a legal right.”

In addition to speaking with disability advocates, MTA officials used a public tool that allowed customers to let the agency know about their accessibility concerns.

“This was also the first time we engaged, in addition to our disability advocate community, we engaged directly with riders,” Lieber said.

The agency received about 2,000 responses across the city.

“Every New Yorker deserves an accessible, safe, and reliable transit system, and today’s announcement represents real progress towards a better subway for everyone,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “Thanks to record investment in the MTA’s current capital plan and funding from congestion pricing, dozens of station accessibility projects across the city are already underway.”



Stations receiving accessibility upgrades are:

53rd St., R, Brooklyn

63rd Dr.-Rego Park, M,R, Queens

190th St, A, Manhattan

Bedford-Nostrand Aves., G, Brooklyn

Botanic Garden, Franklin Avenue Shuttle, Brooklyn

Cathedral Pkwy, 1, Manhattan

Eastchester-Dyre Ave., 5, Bronx

Fordham Road, B,D, Bronx

Franklin Av-Medgar Evers College, 2, 3, 4, 5, Brooklyn

Grand Army Plaza, 2, 3, Brooklyn

Grand Ave.-Newtown, M, R, Queens

Woodlawn, 4, Bronx

“Nearly a quarter of every accessible station in the system has been built in the last five years,” said Jamie Torres-Springer, the MTA’s construction and development president. “We’re on an unprecedented streak of success in bringing our system to everyone, and we can’t wait to keep the momentum going. This next batch of stations presents new opportunities to expand access, and we’re ready to complete the projects better, faster, and cheaper.”

MTA officials said they are using congestion pricing funds to invest in transit improvements, including ADA upgrades at 23 subway stations with new elevators and reconstructed platforms.



Transit advocates cheered the accessibility upgrades.

“Transit riders organized and won historic subway upgrades that will make it possible for all New Yorkers to get around safely and affordably underground,” said Betsy Plum, executive director of the Riders Alliance. “Congestion pricing is working and thanks to bold leadership in Albany, New York is funding long-awaited station accessibility improvements across the city. Accessibility is the law, and elevators are for everyone.”