NYC subway train separates in the Bronx; passengers forced to evacuate

The MTA is investigating how two cars of a 4 train in the Bronx separated from each other on Sunday night, forcing passengers to be evacuated.

According to the MTA, the incident happened on a southbound 4 train at around 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 19. The third car uncoupled from the fourth car in a tunnel near the 149th-Street Grand Concourse station in Mott Haven.

Police and FDNY members rushed to the scene; no injuries were reported.

Eyewitness News reported that a rescue train picked up the passengers and brought them to the platform. The news outlet said a mother whose teenage son was on the train anxiously waited for him to arrive safely.

“He’s hyperventilating, panicking. And I’m just waiting for my son to go to the train right now,” she said. “Honestly, I’ve been standing here for over an hour waiting for my son to get off this train, and he’s 14 years old.”

As of Monday, an MTA spokesperson said the agency was still trying to find out how the railcars detached from the rest of the train. The exact number of passengers were on board when the frightening incident occurred was not known.

4 trains were running with severe delays for several hours in both directions following the incident. Service was restored in time for the Monday morning commute.