Festive fun awaits on NYC subway tracks as the New York Transit Museum brings back its annual tradition of Holiday Nostalgia Rides this month.

The museum, located in Downtown Brooklyn, unveiled its fleet of vintage cars dating back to the 1930s. The train of cars will run between the Lower East Side-2nd Avenue on the uptown F line and 96th Street-2nd Avenue on the Q line every Sunday in December, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Straphangers will discover transit history as they board the Holiday Nostalgia train, which consists of eight cars from the Depression era that ran along lettered lines through the late 1970s.

“Manhattan in December is a magical place,” New York Transit Museum Director Concetta Bencivenga said. “And catching the holiday spirit by catching the Holiday Nostalgia Train provides the perfect opportunity to travel back in time while traveling through town.”

Admission to the train is $2.90, the price of a subway ride.

According to the museum, the yesteryear cars were used by the Independent Subway System, a rail system that is now part of NYC subways.

The cars are a time capsule of a bygone era. Modern for the time, they have an Art Deco style that features rattan seats, paddle ceiling fans, incandescent light bulbs, roll signs and period advertisements.

When they are not in use during the holiday season, the vintage cars remain preserved in the New York Transit Museum’s collection.

New Yorkers heading in and out of the Big Apple will also travel in festive style aboard the Metro-North Holiday Lights Train, which debuted on Nov. 29.

The Holiday Lights Train is decked out in red and green lights and runs on a random rotation of regularly scheduled trains on the railway’s three lines at all times of day and night, MTA officials said.

Metro-North trains arrive and depart at Grand Central Terminal in Midtown.