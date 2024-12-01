Quantcast
NYC Transit

Holiday Nostalgia Rides are back in the NYC subways! Here’s when you can catch a vintage train.

a vintage train in NYC that is part of the New York Transit Museum's Holiday Nostalgia Rides
Holiday Nostalgia Rides will run every Sunday in December.
Photo credit: New York Transit Museum

Festive fun awaits on NYC subway tracks as the New York Transit Museum brings back its annual tradition of Holiday Nostalgia Rides this month.

The museum, located in Downtown Brooklyn, unveiled its fleet of vintage cars dating back to the 1930s. The train of cars will run between the Lower East Side-2nd Avenue on the uptown F line and 96th Street-2nd Avenue on the Q line every Sunday in December, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

vintage train with people on board
A conductor in period garb boards one of the New York Transit Museum’s Holiday Nostalgia Rides.Photo credit: New York Transit Museum

Straphangers will discover transit history as they board the Holiday Nostalgia train, which consists of eight cars from the Depression era that ran along lettered lines through the late 1970s.

“Manhattan in December is a magical place,New York Transit Museum Director Concetta Bencivenga said.And catching the holiday spirit by catching the Holiday Nostalgia Train provides the perfect opportunity to travel back in time while traveling through town.”

interior of a vintage train part of the Holiday Nostalgia Rides in NYC
A trip back in time: The vintage train cars feature rattan seats, paddle ceiling fans, incandescent light bulbs, roll signs and period advertisements.Photo credit: New York Transit Museum

Admission to the train is $2.90, the price of a subway ride.

According to the museum, the yesteryear cars were used by the Independent Subway System, a rail system that is now part of NYC subways.

The cars are a time capsule of a bygone era. Modern for the time, they have an Art Deco style that features rattan seats, paddle ceiling fans, incandescent light bulbs, roll signs and period advertisements.

When they are not in use during the holiday season, the vintage cars remain preserved in the New York Transit Museum’s collection.

Inside a vintage train in NYC that has rattan seats
The interior of this nostalgia train features seats made of rattan, a material made from palm trees.Photo credit: New York Transit Museum

New Yorkers heading in and out of the Big Apple will also travel in festive style aboard the Metro-North Holiday Lights Train, which debuted on Nov. 29.

The Holiday Lights Train is decked out in red and green lights and runs on a random rotation of regularly scheduled trains on the railway’s three lines at all times of day and night, MTA officials said.

Metro-North trains arrive and depart at Grand Central Terminal in Midtown.

