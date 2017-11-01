In the days before Tuesday’s deadly terror attack in Manhattan, police believe suspect Sayfullo Saipov made at least four trips to Manhattan to scout out locations and practice driving before he settled on the West Side Highway bike path as a target.

Police discovered details of Saipov’s reconnaissance from an analysis of license plate readers, the ubiquitous array of sensors and photographic scanners posted throughout the city that give cops near-instant access to the movements of any vehicle. While police won’t disclose how many scanners they have in use, they are believed to number in the hundreds, with some in police cars.

The same sensor technology told investigators when Saipov crossed into Manhattan from New Jersey on the day of the attack, and NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller said more license plate reader data would be examined to further trace Saipov’s movements before the attack. That analysis, Miller said, might lead to other associates of the suspect.

Here’s a look at what happened leading up to and during the attack, according to authorities.