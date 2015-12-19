NYC tops list of LGBT-friendly U.S. cities, Human Rights Campaign report says

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio marches in the Gay Pride Parade on June 28, 2015 in New York City. Photo Credit: Phil Roeder

New York City scored 100 points on the Human Rights Campaign’s recently released list of LGBT-friendly cities across the nation.

The Human Rights Campaign on Thursday released its annual report, which assesses LGBT inclusivity based on the laws, policies and services of U.S. cities. New York City got a perfect score of 100 for the fourth year in a row since the HRC first published the report in 2012.

The report looked at eight cities in New York — Albany, Brookhaven, Buffalo, New York City, Northwest Harbor, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers. They scored an average of 85 points, well above the national average of 56 points.

“Across our country, cities and towns both big and small aren’t waiting for state or national leaders to move LGBT equality forward,” HRC President Chad Griffin said in a news release. “Instead, these municipalities are taking action now to improve the lives of countless LGBT Americans.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement that he’s proud that New York City continues “to carry the torch for equality.”

“New York City has long been home to the country’s largest and most diverse population, and we’re proud our city’s policies continue to reflect the equality that LGBT communities fought so tirelessly for,” he said. “The city will continue to work toward equality for all people who call this great city home, because we know the fight is far from over.”

New York City Council Majority Leader Jimmy Van Bramer also praised the report’s findings.

“I am proud to be one of six openly gay members of the New York City Council and proud to fight for real equality for all,” he said in a statement. “New York City has long been a beacon to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities around the nation. At a time when basic civil rights ordinances are under threat in other major American cities, New York City continues its tradition of not just defending the rights of its LGBT residents but ensuring that city services are inclusive of each community’s distinct needs.”