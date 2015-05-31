Torrential rains, thunderstorm turn city streets into rivers

It’s going to be a wet workweek.

The FDR flooded Sunday, May 31. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

A massive downpour and thunderstorm sent New Yorkers scurrying for cover Sunday as the streets flooded into the evening.

And that was just the start to the wet workweek.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service said Central Park saw an inch of rain within an hour of the storms which hit in the afternoon.

The floods were worse throughout the five boroughs, including parts of the FDR Drive which looked like a river.

Smartphone users took to Twitter and Facebook after their phones sent off a high pitched text alert warning them of the flooding.

The rain is expected to continue off and on until at least Tuesday, according to the NWS.

A forecaster added the rest of the week is predicted to be sunny.