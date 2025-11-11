See it! New Yorkers salute 250 years of US military service during Veterans Day Parade on 5th Avenue

New York City commemorated the 106th Veterans Day Parade on Tuesday with a wreath-laying ceremony and march along 5th Avenue in honor of a quarter-millennium of US military service.

The event began in Madison Square Park at around 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 with a special wreath-laying ceremony attended by veterans themselves. This celebration marked 250 years of US military service, and saluted the three branches of service (Army, Marine Corps, and Navy).

“We are reminded that the price of freedom is never free. From age to age, freedom comes at a significant high cost. Today, as it has been for most of this century, but perhaps more so than ever before, a dangerous world faces those who wear the cloth of our nation,” said Bruce Mosler, co-chairman of the Intrepid Museum’s board of trustees. “Our servicemen and women who pledge their allegiance, they have done so to one nation indivisible with liberty and justice for all, the United States of America. United in support of them, that when they are in harm’s way, defending us, we shall be there, united in our determination that when they return, the opportunity for a bright future awaits them, awaits them, not out of charity, but out of respect.”

The festivities continued with the tap of a drum, kicking off the annual march. Onlookers waved the American flag from 27th Street and 5th Avenue to 52nd Street as they chanted, “USA, USA, USA.”

Over 20,000 military service members and women marched, many of them beaming with pride as they listened to the cheers, some joining in and letting out their own shouts of joy.

This year’s grand marshals were: Medal of Honor recipient Clinton Romesha, Marine veteran and homeless veterans’ advocate Stephen Peck, and NASA astronaut and retired U.S. Navy Captain Sunita Williams.