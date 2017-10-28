A storm bringing up to 6 inches of rain and winds potentially as high as 50 mph are forecast to hit New York City on the anniversary of superstorm Sandy, meteorologists said Saturday.

“We’re expecting a widespread two- to three-inch rainfall,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jay Engle. “Isolated amounts of six inches of rain are possible.”

The NWS has issued a flash flood watch for the five boroughs from Sunday through Sunday night, which marks the fifth anniversary of the storm that flooded 51 square miles of the city and submerged some areas in as much as 9 feet of water.

Residents in the same coastal areas impacted by Sandy could see some coastal flooding Sunday, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Brett Rossio.

This Sunday’s nor’easter is also expected to bring gusts of up to 45 mph to New York City.

“You can expect very windy conditions, especially going into the Monday,” Rossio said.

While the NWS is forecasting that the strongest winds will blow across coastal Connecticut and eastern Long Island, the AccuWeather expert said gusts of up to 50 mph could impact the city.

On Friday, the NYC Department of Buildings issued a weather advisory warning of high winds this weekend and reminding builders, crane operators and property owners to secure their construction sites, buildings and equipment.

“If sites are not secured, the Department will take immediate enforcement action — issuing violations and Stop Work Orders, where necessary,” the advisory said.

The storm headed toward New York City is pulling its moisture from a weather system forming over the Caribbean, which will likely become Tropical Storm Philippe, Rossio said.