Dust off those winter jackets. The National Weather Service predicts that temperatures will nestle into the 30s Friday and remain in unseasonably cold territory on Saturday.

“Once the surgical air comes in, we’re looking at temperatures to be a high in the upper 30s Friday,” Brian Ciemnecki, NWS meteorologist said.

High winds will drop temperatures to 26 degrees between Friday and Saturday, according to the forecast. Ciemnecki said the average temperature for this time of year should be 56 degrees.

Although things will warm up a bit Saturday, the mercury won’t rise past 40 degrees, according to the forecast, and will drop back to 35 degrees that night.

Ciemnecki said the winter preview will end Sunday when temperatures are expected to reach a high of 50 degrees.

“This blast of cold air doesn’t look too long.”