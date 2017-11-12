The winter blast will have a few days left in New York this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will reach a high of 49 degrees and 47 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, forecasters predicted.

“Typical high temperature in New York City this time of the year is around 55,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Faye Morrone.

There is a pre-noon chance for rain Monday, according to the forecast, but Tuesday should be dry.

Things look to warm up later in the week.

Wednesday will reach into the 50s with a high of 52 degrees, and shows a chance of overnight showers overnight. Thursday’s temperatures are aiming a bit higher with a forecast high of 55 degrees.