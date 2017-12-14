One more day of brutal cold will lead into more bearable December temperatures for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The thermometer will only reach up to 30 degrees Friday before sinking close to single digits at night, according to NWS meteorologist Faye Morrone.

On Saturday, things should start thawing a bit. The high will be in the upper 30s, while the lows will be in the upper 20s. Sunday might be even warmer with highs around 40 degrees, according to Morrone.

“A normal high for this time of year is around 43,” she said. “We are working our way toward normal during the weekend.”