Bundle up this week, New York, but fear not: it will get better.

The city plunged into bitter cold early this week (though still a respite from the week after New Year’s), with snow possible on Tuesday. But temps will slowly warm up, leading to a nice weekend.

Monday’s high is expected to hit 28 degrees, according to AccuWeather, with a low of 24 degrees.

“It’s going to be pretty quiet, just cold the next couple of days,” said John Feerick, a meteorologist with AccuWeather. “As we head into Tuesday, a storm system approaches from the west.”

Expect an inch or two of snow on Tuesday afternoon, Feerick said. And while Tuesday brings a high of 37 degrees, he said temperatures will fall back into the 20s at night.

“It’s going to be more of a nuisance-type system where we get maybe an inch or two inches,” Feerick said.

Wednesday and Thursday bring highs of 36 degrees and 34 degrees, respectively. But Friday is when the real warmup begins with a high of 40 degrees and a high of 47 degrees on Saturday.

“Heading into next weekend it looks like we finally do get a warmup,” he said, adding that there will be “a few days where we climb above average next weekend.”