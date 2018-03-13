NYC weather: Nor’easter brings snow, rain to the city

There’s another chance for snow showers on Wednesday, the NWS said.

Another nor’easter hit the city on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, bringing a few inches of snow. Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre

Another nor’easter hit the city Tuesday morning, bringing a small amount of snow accumulation to the area, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm, which began between 1 and 2 a.m., continued through the morning before tapering off Tuesday afternoon.

According to the latest snow totals, about 1.2 inches fell in the Bedford-Stuyvesant area in Brooklyn, while 1.5 inches was recorded in southeast Staten Island, 2.6 inches fell in Bayside, Queens, and about 4 inches in Little Neck, Queens. Reports for Manhattan and the Bronx were not immediately available.

The high temperature Tuesday was around 36 degrees and skies will remain mostly cloudy, the NWS said.

There’s also a 30 percent chance of snow showers Wednesday morning, with a high of 41 degrees during the day.

Temperatures should warm up a little on Thursday, which is forecast to be partly sunny with a high of 44 degrees, the weather agency said.