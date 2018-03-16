NYC weather: Cold, but no snow expected, NWS says

The skies should remain mostly clear on Saturday and Sunday.

With the first days of spring around the corner, the city will — finally — enjoy a break from the snow this weekend.

Friday temps will hit a high of 42 degrees, with occasional clouds, then dip down to 28 overnight. Expect a breezy afternoon, with wind gusts of 30-35 mph, the National Weather Service said.

“Temperatures on Friday will be well below normal. Normal for this time of year is just below 50 as a high,” meteorologist Joe Pollina said. “But we have a zero-to-one percent chance of precipitation this weekend.”

Some Saturday sun should warm things slightly, bringing the high up to 47. Saturday night however, will drop back down to about 29 degrees.

Sunday will be all clear with a peak temperature of 44.