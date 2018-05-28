Mother Nature is going to make up for the dreary holiday weekend weather with warmer temperatures this week.

Skies will be sunny and temperatures will be at an above seasonal 89-degree high on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will drop down to 64 degrees by night.

On Wednesday, the high will reach 75 degrees and skies will continue to be clear, according to NWS meteorologist Jay Engle.

“It will be in this yo-yo pattern which happens during this time of spring,” he said.

The temperatures will remain in the mid-70s until Thursday, but the chance for showers are looming later that night, Engle said.