NYC weather: Summer-like heat will kick off a week of ‘yo-yo’ temperatures

Tuesday will be sunny and hot, with temperatures approaching 90 degrees.

New York City will experience swings in temperature

New York City will experience swings in temperature this week after a dreary Memorial Day weekend. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

By amNY Staff
Mother Nature is going to make up for the dreary holiday weekend weather with warmer temperatures this week.

Skies will be sunny and temperatures will be at an above seasonal 89-degree high on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will drop down to 64 degrees by night.

On Wednesday, the high will reach 75 degrees and skies will continue to be clear, according to NWS meteorologist Jay Engle.

“It will be in this yo-yo pattern which happens during this time of spring,” he said.

The temperatures will remain in the mid-70s until Thursday, but the chance for showers are looming later that night, Engle said.

