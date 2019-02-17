The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for New York City on Sunday, forecasting snow and sleet overnight.

Sunny skies will turn to clouds Sunday afternoon with snow arriving between 10 p.m. and midnight, according to NWS Meteorologist Tim Morrin.

Since temperatures will be hovering around freezing, the city will likely accumulate between 1 and 2 inches, especially in the northern parts, he said.

NEW YORK/CENTRAL PARK, NY 36° Clear 37°/34°

The snow will eventually mix with sleet and turn to rain toward daybreak, he said.

"It's not an overbearing amount of snow, but there could be some slippery spots overnight," he said.

New Yorkers should expect a wet Presidents Day, with rain clearing up around noon with temperatures only in the mid-30s.

"It will feel quite damp and chilly," Morrin said.

The city's Emergency Management issued a travel advisory for the Monday morning commute.

While Tuesday will see sun and similar temperatures, Wednesday may bring more winter weather just in time for the evening commute, Morrin said.

"Snow could develop in the mid-afternoon and will continue as mixed sleet and freezing rain," Morrin said. "This time though, we're concerned about ice and travel problems Wednesday night. There is potential for both commuting periods, including Thursday morning, to be impacted. We've got a keen eye on this system midweek."

The freezing precipitation will change over to rain on Thursday afternoon with temperatures rising to the mid-40s, where they will stay through the rest of the week. Sun is expected on Friday, Morrin said.