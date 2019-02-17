LATEST PAPER
36° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
36° Good Afternoon
News

NYC weather: Snow, sleet and rain on its way to New York City

Both Sunday and Wednesday nights will bring snow and freezing rain, according to the NWS.

The city will see 1 to 2 inches

The city will see 1 to 2 inches of snow and sleet on Sunday night into Monday morning. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
Print

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for New York City on Sunday, forecasting snow and sleet overnight.

Sunny skies will turn to clouds Sunday afternoon with snow arriving between 10 p.m. and midnight, according to NWS Meteorologist Tim Morrin. 

Since temperatures will be hovering around freezing, the city will likely accumulate between 1 and 2 inches, especially in the northern parts, he said.

The snow will eventually mix with sleet and turn to rain toward daybreak, he said.

"It's not an overbearing amount of snow, but there could be some slippery spots overnight," he said.

New Yorkers should expect a wet Presidents Day, with rain clearing up around noon with temperatures only in the mid-30s.

"It will feel quite damp and chilly," Morrin said. 

The city's Emergency Management issued a travel advisory for the Monday morning commute.

While Tuesday will see sun and similar temperatures, Wednesday may bring more winter weather just in time for the evening commute, Morrin said.

"Snow could develop in the mid-afternoon and will continue as mixed sleet and freezing rain," Morrin said. "This time though, we're concerned about ice and travel problems Wednesday night. There is potential for both commuting periods, including Thursday morning, to be impacted. We've got a keen eye on this system midweek."

The freezing precipitation will change over to rain on Thursday afternoon with temperatures rising to the mid-40s, where they will stay through the rest of the week. Sun is expected on Friday, Morrin said.

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar enters 2020 presidential race
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said DEP says it shared lead-testing data with tenants