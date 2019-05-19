The week will start on a thunderous note.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service say thunderstorms are expected to hit the city on Monday, bringing torrential rain and lightning along with them. NWS meteorologist Nancy Furbursh said current computer models have the storms coming down during the evening rush hour.

"Looks like it will be during the Monday evening. You will have some showers early, but the main activity will be Monday evening," he said.

Monday's high will be 83 degrees, while the low temperatures should get as low as 57 degrees, according to the NWS.

Gray skies will clear up and remain sunny through Thursday, Furbursh said.

Temperatures on Tuesday will top out at a moderate 71 degrees before dipping to 54 degrees in the evening. Wednesday will hit a high of 69 degrees, and its low will be 56 degrees.

New York will see temperatures reach 72 degrees Thursday, according to the NWS.