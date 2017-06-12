NYC weather: 90-degree heat continues this week, forecasters say

The National Weather Service is warning New Yorkers to “reduce time outdoors if possible.”

The temperature in Central Park reached a high of 93 degrees on Monday, tying the daily record for June 12 set back in 1973, the National Weather Service said.

The agency is warning New Yorkers to “reduce time outdoors if possible,” as the city is expected to endure another day of 90-degree weather on Tuesday as well.

Tuesday’s projected high is also 93 degrees, three degrees shy of June 13’s daily record of 96 set back in 1961. While there’s a chance the city could see another record-breaking high on Tuesday, it is less likely, meteorologist Joe Pollina said.

Had enough of the heat? A reprieve should settle in Tuesday night, according to meteorologist Melissa DiSpigna.

“Tuesday night we will have a cold front moving in from the north. So it will be seasonal after that,” she said.

There’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. But the clouds will clear by morning.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 79 and a low of 59. The sunny and seasonable weather is projected to continue Thursday, with a high of 72 and a low of 59, the NWS said.

There might be a chance of rain Friday when another cold front passes through the city, DiSpigna said. The high will be near 70.