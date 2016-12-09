NYC weather: Cold temperatures, slight chance of snow this week, NWS says

The high on Friday is 38 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

New Yorkers had to bundle up this week.

While it was slightly warmer for the first half of the week, temperatures remained in the 40s on Thursday and the high for Friday is only 38 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS meteorologist Tim Morrin said the wind chill on Friday, expected to be in the 20s, will make it feel even colder. “Winds will be gusty,” he said.

There had been a 20 percent chance of snow showers Friday, but meteorologists said the forecast changed to mostly sunny with no chance of precipitation.