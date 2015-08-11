More than 1 inch of rain drenches NYC Tuesday morning

Rain fell at a rate of about half-an-inch per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After a month of scorching temperatures, heat advisories and thick humidity, New Yorkers got some “relief” Tuesday in a way some probably didn’t like.

Just over an inch of rain fell in Central Park between 5 and 10 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain started around 5 a.m., with the heaviest rain falling in Brooklyn around 7:30 a.m. Rain is falling at a rate of about half-an-inch per hour, the National Weather Service said early Tuesday.

Most of the heavy rain was expected during the morning, the National Weather Service said. There is still a chance of scattered showers and gusty winds as well as scattered thunderstorms later Tuesday.

There is some calm after the storm — Wednesday could see scattered showers, but Thursday and Friday are expected to be extremely dry and in the mid-80s.