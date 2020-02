Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s by the afternoon.

New Yorkers are enjoying sunny, beach weather this Fourth of July. Here, beachgoers relax in the sun at Jones Beach in Wantagh on Sunday, July 3, 2016. Photo Credit: Diana Colapietro

New Yorkers can expect a pleasantly sunny Fourth of July, the National Weather Service said.

The sun was shining Monday morning and temperatures were expected to reach into the mid-80s by the afternoon, according to the NWS.

Rain, and possibly thunderstorms, is expected after 10 p.m. Monday, but there is a chance it could start earlier.

The Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show is expected to start at 9:20 p.m. Monday, but would be rescheduled for Tuesday if there is inclement weather.