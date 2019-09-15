LATEST PAPER
72° Good Evening
SEARCH
72° Good Evening
News

New Yorkers should enjoy summer temperatures while they last: NWS

The National Weather Service anticipates mostly sunny skies

The National Weather Service anticipates mostly sunny skies from Tuesday to Thursday. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Drew Angerer

By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4
Print

With just days left of summer, warmer temperatures may be making their last hurrah of the season.

On Monday the mercury may reach a high of 80 degrees and a low of 60 degrees, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Pollina.

"The normal for this time of year in Central Park is 76 for a high and 61 for a low," Pollina said.

He said there is a slight chance of a passing rain shower in the afternoon, but the skies should be clear by Monday night.

Mostly sunny skies are anticipated from Tuesday to Thursday, with temperatures that range between the mid-to-high 70s. 

The National Weather Service anticipates mostly sunny skies from Tuesday to Thursday. The high on Tuesday is 74 degrees; the low, 59, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures may reach 73 degrees Wednesday or dip to 58 degrees. Thursday could bring temperatures as high as 73, Pollina said.

"It'll be a pretty quiet week," Pollina said.

Ivan Pereira

Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Attorney General Letitia James announces a deal in 'Very grueling': AG says health aides were cheated in 24-hour workday
Retired firefighter George Bachnann, who was injured on Families arrive at Ground Zero to mark 18th year since 9/11
Phil Alvarez, brother of Det. Luis Alvarez, who died in 9/11 hero honored posthumously
Long Island Rail Road conductor Jerry Savino and LIRR crew discovers $9G on train, finds owner
City gets its first hate crime prevention official
Spectators and participants danced in a downpour at West Indian American Day Parade goes on despite rain