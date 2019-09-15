With just days left of summer, warmer temperatures may be making their last hurrah of the season.

On Monday the mercury may reach a high of 80 degrees and a low of 60 degrees, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Pollina.

"The normal for this time of year in Central Park is 76 for a high and 61 for a low," Pollina said.

He said there is a slight chance of a passing rain shower in the afternoon, but the skies should be clear by Monday night.

The National Weather Service anticipates mostly sunny skies from Tuesday to Thursday. The high on Tuesday is 74 degrees; the low, 59, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures may reach 73 degrees Wednesday or dip to 58 degrees. Thursday could bring temperatures as high as 73, Pollina said.

"It'll be a pretty quiet week," Pollina said.