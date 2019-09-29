LATEST PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
65° Good Afternoon
News

Summer weather to hang around one more week: NWS

Wednesday is predicted to be the hottest day

Wednesday is predicted to be the hottest day of the week with a high of 86 degrees. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt

By amNewYork
Print

Summer will extend its reign another week as higher-than-normal temperatures are set to swamp the city.

High temperatures for most of the week will hover in the mid-70s to 80s with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service.

"The normal temperature for New York City (for this time of year) is 70," said Carlie Buccola, an NWS meteorologist.

Monday temperatures will reach a high of 71 degrees and dip to a low of 64 at night, according to the forecast. The next day will see the mercury rise to 76 degrees, the NWS said. Tuesday night's low will only be 68 degrees.

Wednesday is predicted to be the hottest day of the week with temperatures reaching a high of 86 degrees. Wednesday night sees a small chance of showers as the temperatures decrease to 68 degrees, according to the NWS. 

By amNewYork

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen, 33, of Westchester County, NYPD: Cop shot and killed during arrest
New York Attorney General Letitia James and others State AG James files two federal lawsuits against ICE
Activists gathered in lower Manhattan Friday as the Climate strike rally draws youths, adults to NYC
Wayne Algenio, 34, of Queens, won the first zeppole Queens man crowned king of San Gennaro zeppole eating contest
An NYPD officer was shot and wounded in Police officer shot in Staten Island, NYPD says
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, at a rally Elizabeth Warren speaks at NYC rally