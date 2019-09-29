News Summer weather to hang around one more week: NWS Wednesday is predicted to be the hottest day of the week with a high of 86 degrees. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt By amNewYork Updated September 29, 2019 6:27 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Summer will extend its reign another week as higher-than-normal temperatures are set to swamp the city. High temperatures for most of the week will hover in the mid-70s to 80s with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. "The normal temperature for New York City (for this time of year) is 70," said Carlie Buccola, an NWS meteorologist. Monday temperatures will reach a high of 71 degrees and dip to a low of 64 at night, according to the forecast. The next day will see the mercury rise to 76 degrees, the NWS said. Tuesday night's low will only be 68 degrees. Wednesday is predicted to be the hottest day of the week with temperatures reaching a high of 86 degrees. Wednesday night sees a small chance of showers as the temperatures decrease to 68 degrees, according to the NWS. By amNewYork Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.