NYC weather forecast: Snow flurries later this week

Hope you enjoyed this weekend’s break from the record winter weather. Now back to the cold.

The National Weather Service says the city could get additional snow flurries by mid-week along with cooler temperatures.

Some light snow could make an appearance by Tuesday into Wednesday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Pollina. “We just had the relief,” he quipped. “It was short-lived.”

Temperatures were dropping on Monday, with the high expected to be in the lower 40s, which is near normal, he said.

A series of storms this winter has brought one of the snowiest February’s on record — and made a lot of New Yorkers anxious for the spring to begin.