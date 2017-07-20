NYC weather: Heat wave continues, with humidity in the mix

Temperatures will peak Thursday at 94 degrees, the NWS said.

Sorry, NYC — you’ll have to sweat it out a little longer.

Thursday’s temperatures will leave you clinging to the AC with a pint of ice cream as the city’s heat wave comes to its peak, marking what may end up feeling like the hottest day of the year.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the city until Thursday at 8 p.m., as forecast highs will remain above 90 degrees until Sunday.

“It won’t be the hottest day of the year, but it will probably feel like it,” said NWS meteorologist Joe Pollina. Thursday will see a high of 94 degrees — a tie with June 13 for the hottest day in 2017 so far — but a heat index of 98 will leave it feeling much warmer.

A high-pressure system moving northward is causing hot, muggy air to stick around on the East Coast, the NWS said.

Temps are expected to drop down to 77 degrees Thursday night, but high humidity will keep it from feeling cooler. A 90 percent humidity prediction will bring a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms around 10 p.m., Pollina said.

Friday and Saturday will see temperatures in the lower 90s. Until then, stay cool and stay hydrated.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management and health department are encouraging New Yorkers to remain indoors and keep an eye on elderly and sick neighbors who may be more vulnerable to the heat.

The city has opened several cooling centers throughout the five boroughs, which can be located by calling 311 or logging onto maps.nyc.gov/oem/cc/.