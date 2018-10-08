New Yorkers woke to a dreary start to the workweek on Monday, as another hurricane threatens the East Coast further south.

Light rain, wind and chilly temperatures are forecast for New York City through Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. The clouds will stick around until Wednesday, when the sun is expected to return with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Tropical Storm Michael, meanwhile, became a Category 1 hurricane Monday morning and was expected to rapidly strengthen as it bears down on the Florida Panhandle, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Michael is predicted to become a Category 3 on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale by the time it makes landfall on Wednesday.

The storm could bring as many as 4 to 12 inches of rain, creating conditions for life-threatening flash floods, forecasters warned.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for 20 counties in the state’s Panhandle and Big Bend.

Residents were warned to prepare for possible evacuation orders. Officials in Gulf County already issued mandatory evacuations for several towns.

"Families should take the opportunity TODAY to make sure they have three days of food and water, as well as all needed medications," Scott wrote on Twitter on Monday. "EVERY FAMILY must be prepared. We can rebuild your home, but we cannot rebuild your life."

Hurricane Michael hit parts of Mexico and Cuba overnight Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour, and was about 145 miles northeast of Cozumel, Mexico on Monday afternoon, per the NHC.

After making landfall in Florida, Hurricane Michael is expected to travel northeast late Wednesday and into Thursday toward the Carolinas, where residents are still recovering from Hurricane Florence. The storm is projected to veer out toward the Atlantic Ocean off the coasts of North Carolina and Virginia by Friday morning, according to the NHC.

New York City could be clipped by the remnants of the hurricane on Friday, but forecasters believe the city will only get about 1 to 2 inches of rain.

With Reuters