NYC weather: Rain, high winds not predicted as Jose moves northeast

New Yorkers will finally see some consistent sunshine on Thursday, the NWS said.

With Tropical Storm Jose moving father from the city, New Yorkers can expect mostly dry conditions for the remainder of the week, but coastal flooding and strong rip currents remain a threat to area beaches, the National Weather Service said.

Local beaches were experiencing “strong to dangerous” rip currents and high surf, meteorologists said. The rip current risk will last until Wednesday evening and a high surf advisory remains in effect until Thursday morning, according to the NWS. A coastal flood advisory for southern Brooklyn and Queens was allowed to expire at noon on Wednesday, the agency said.

The city is not expected to see much more rain or high winds, meteorologist Pete Wichrowski said.

“Winds will be a little gusty, but nothing close to tropical storm conditions,” he said.

Wednesday was forecast to be mostly cloudy with a high temperature of 81 degrees. New Yorkers will finally get a break from the clouds on Thursday, with sunny skies and a high of 85 predicted.

Jose was a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday, but it weakened to a tropical storm later in the day, the National Hurricane Center said. It is expected to keep moving northeast in the coming days, the agency said.

With Lisa L. Colangelo