The weather forecast in New York City this Fourth of July weekend is expected to include a mix of sun and rain.

Sunny skies and warm temperatures will make for a picturesque Fourth of July in New York City. Whether barbecuing or heading to the beach, New Yorkers can expect a mostly sunny afternoon with a high near 87 degrees and a light breeze, the National Weather Service said. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees – perfect weather for watching fireworks.

The rest of the holiday weekend, however, gets a little dicey. Friday is expected to start out sunny, but the chance for showers increases throughout the day, per the NWS. The high is expected to top out around 86 degrees. The chance for rain increases overnight and continues into Saturday, with thunderstorms and heavy downpours possible after 11 a.m. Following Saturday's high of 90 degrees, Sunday will cool off a bit with temperatures in the mid-80s. The sun will also make its return on Sunday, and will likely stick around through the beginning of next week, according to the NWS.