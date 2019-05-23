LATEST PAPER
NYC weather for Memorial Day weekend will be sunny with temps in the 70s and 80s, NWS says

Whether you plan to barbecue, head to the beach or relax at the park, the forecast for Memorial Day weekend will not disappoint.

The weather forecast in New York City this Memorial Day weekend is expected to be summer-like with sunny skies and warm temperatures. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
New Yorkers will need to slather on the sunscreen this Memorial Day weekend, as the weather is expected to be mostly sunny through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The unofficial start to summer is living up to its name, with temperatures soaring into the upper 70s and lower 80s throughout the holiday weekend.

"The only fly in the ointment would be Saturday night with some passing thunderstorms possible," NWS meteorologist Tim Morrin said. "But Saturday during the day, Sunday and Monday for now are expected to be mostly sunny with summer-like conditions."

After possible thunderstorms Thursday night and a low temperature around 60 degrees, Friday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 73.

Saturday is expected to be sunny and less windy, and temperatures will top out around 71 degrees, according to the weather service. The overnight low is expected to be around 62 degrees.

A chance of rain and thunderstorms is expected to return Saturday night, but the clouds are predicted to clear by Sunday morning, making way for a sunny day and a high around 85 degrees. 

Keep the sunglasses handy for Memorial Day as well, as the forecast is expected to be sunny with a high near 79 degrees. More sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s should help soften the blow of returning to work on Tuesday. 

