After a sunny Friday, rain will hit the city for the rest of the weekend, according the National Weather Service. Friday's high will reach 72 degrees and drop to a low of 58 overnight. And that's when the wet weather comes in. Rain will start around 3 a.m. on Saturday, with off and on showers throughout the day, according to the forecast. Thunderstorms are possible after 3 p.m. and temperatures should reach a high of 71 degrees. Rain will likely continue overnight as temps dip to 57 degrees. Mother's Day will also be a downpour. "The clouds will be around all day Mother's Day," said Jay Engle, a NWS meteorologist. The NWS forecasts that there will be a 50 percent chance of precipitation throughout the day, as temperatures will only reach up to 65 degrees before dropping to a low of 55.