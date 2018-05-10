If you’ve got picnic plans with mom this Sunday, you may need to find something better suited for indoors.

After a sunny Friday, rain will hit the city for the rest of the weekend, according the National Weather Service.

Friday’s high will reach 72 degrees and drop to a low of 58 overnight.

NEW YORK/CENTRAL PARK, NY 63° Clear 69°/58°

And that’s when the wet weather comes in.

Rain will start around 3 a.m. on Saturday, with off and on showers throughout the day, according to the forecast. Thunderstorms are possible after 3 p.m. and temperatures should reach a high of 71 degrees.

Rain will likely continue overnight as temps dip to 57 degrees.

Mother’s Day will also be a downpour.

“The clouds will be around all day Mother’s Day,” said Jay Engle, a NWS meteorologist.

The NWS forecasts that there will be a 50 percent chance of precipitation throughout the day, as temperatures will only reach up to 65 degrees before dropping to a low of 55.