LATEST PAPER
63° Good Evening
63° Good Evening
News

NYC weather forecast predicts a rainy Mother’s Day weekend

Thunderstorms are possible Saturday, and there’s a 50 percent chance of rain on Sunday.

You may need to cancel your outdoor plans

You may need to cancel your outdoor plans for Mother's Day in the city -- the forecast is nothing but rain for May 12-13. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt

By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4
Print

If you’ve got picnic plans with mom this Sunday, you may need to find something better suited for indoors.

After a sunny Friday, rain will hit the city for the rest of the weekend, according the National Weather Service.

Friday’s high will reach 72 degrees and drop to a low of 58 overnight.

And that’s when the wet weather comes in.

Rain will start around 3 a.m. on Saturday, with off and on showers throughout the day, according to the forecast. Thunderstorms are possible after 3 p.m. and temperatures should reach a high of 71 degrees.

Rain will likely continue overnight as temps dip to 57 degrees.

Mother’s Day will also be a downpour.

“The clouds will be around all day Mother’s Day,” said Jay Engle, a NWS meteorologist.

The NWS forecasts that there will be a 50 percent chance of precipitation throughout the day, as temperatures will only reach up to 65 degrees before dropping to a low of 55.

Ivan

Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories.

News photos & videos

The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the L train shutdown
A quick ride on NYC Ferry will land Ditch the subway and take a ferry to these fun spots
Democratic Socialists of America members march down University May Day protesters take over Manhattan parks
Alec Baldwin, Neil Young and Nicole Wallace are 26 celebs Trump has burned on Twitter
Trump frequently tweets his thoughts on politics on Trump calls Ronny Jackson allegations 'slander'
David Bowie-themed art sprawls across the station. David Bowie subway takeover draws crowds