The remnants of Hurricane Nate will arrive in New York City Monday morning, bringing at most an inch and a half of rain over more than 10 hours and winds of up to 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

“Now that the system is over land, it will be on a weakening trend,” NWS meteorologist David Stark said of the Category 1 storm that slammed the Mississippi coast on Sunday with destructive winds and torrential rains. “It’s not going to be something that will cause any significant impact here; just a day of some rain with some heavy showers.”

With Nate passing quickly to the north of New York City, the area will see anywhere from an inch to an inch and a half of rain on Monday, Stark said. Showers will likely start around 10 or 11 a.m. and continue through 8 or 9 p.m., according to the forecast Sunday morning.

The rain may cause minor flooding in urban areas with poor drainage, Stark added, but “nothing major.”

Wind gusts Monday afternoon are likely to peak at 30 mph in Brooklyn and Queens, and at 25 mph in the Bronx and Manhattan.

Nate is the fourth major storm to strike the United States in less than two months, following Harvey, Irma and Maria. It killed at least 30 people in Central America before crossing the Gulf of Mexico — where it shut down most oil and gas production — and hitting Louisiana and Mississippi.

