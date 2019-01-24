News NYC weather: Rain expected all day, flash flood possible A wind advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rain will fall in the city most of the day on Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated January 24, 2019 7:55 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A flash flood watch was in effect Thursday, with rain expected to fall most of the day, the National Weather Service said. The rain will be heavy at times and there is a chance of thunderstorms before 3 p.m., the weather agency said. The flash flood watch will be in effect until 6 p.m. A wind advisory also will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. Winds could get as high as around 45 mph, the NWS said. Temperatures will be high for this time of year, reaching 57 degrees, but they will dip again to about 30 degrees overnight. Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 34 degrees. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.