News NYC weather: Rain, possible thunderstorms before weekend warm-up The rain is expected to stick around through Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Rain will stick around New York City through Friday but sunny skies and warmer temperatures are on tap for the weekend, the National Weather Service said. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Drew Angerer By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated March 21, 2019 12:51 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email New Yorkers should keep their umbrellas handy for the rest of the workweek, but the cloudy skies are expected to clear just in time for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The rain is predicted to continue overnight, with thunderstorms possible, and into Friday afternoon before the storm system moves out of the area. The high temperature Friday will top out around 50 degrees, per the weather service. But fret not, New Yorkers, the weekend is expected to be sunny and seasonably warm, with a high near 48 on Saturday and around 57 on Sunday. The warmer weather is expected to continue into Monday, but the start of the workweek will bring another chance of showers, according to the weather service. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.