New Yorkers should keep their umbrellas handy for the rest of the workweek, but the cloudy skies are expected to clear just in time for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain is predicted to continue overnight, with thunderstorms possible, and into Friday afternoon before the storm system moves out of the area. The high temperature Friday will top out around 50 degrees, per the weather service.

But fret not, New Yorkers, the weekend is expected to be sunny and seasonably warm, with a high near 48 on Saturday and around 57 on Sunday.

The warmer weather is expected to continue into Monday, but the start of the workweek will bring another chance of showers, according to the weather service.