A chance of thunderstorms may dampen your weekend plans.

Saturday will likely start off partly sunny, but there’s a 40 percent chance of showers and storms after about 2 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

The storms are expected to hit before 8 p.m. Then it will gradually become clear at night with a low temperature of 71 degrees, according to the weather service.

The high on Saturday is predicted to be about 88 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, but there is a slight chance of showers for most of the day, the weather service said. The high is expected to be around 83 degrees.

The precipitation should end before the start of the workweek, with Monday and Tuesday expected to be sunny.