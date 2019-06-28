News NYC weather: Warm weekend could see rain, thunderstorms Rain and thunderstorms could hit the city over the weekend. Photo Credit: Howard Simmons By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated June 28, 2019 2:24 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A chance of thunderstorms may dampen your weekend plans. Saturday will likely start off partly sunny, but there’s a 40 percent chance of showers and storms after about 2 p.m., the National Weather Service said. The storms are expected to hit before 8 p.m. Then it will gradually become clear at night with a low temperature of 71 degrees, according to the weather service. The high on Saturday is predicted to be about 88 degrees. Sunday will be mostly sunny, but there is a slight chance of showers for most of the day, the weather service said. The high is expected to be around 83 degrees. The precipitation should end before the start of the workweek, with Monday and Tuesday expected to be sunny. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.