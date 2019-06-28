LATEST PAPER
NYC weather: Warm weekend could see rain, thunderstorms

Rain and thunderstorms could hit the city over

Rain and thunderstorms could hit the city over the weekend. Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A chance of thunderstorms may dampen your weekend plans. 

Saturday will likely start off partly sunny, but there’s a 40 percent chance of showers and storms after about 2 p.m., the National Weather Service said. 

The storms are expected to hit before 8 p.m. Then it will gradually become clear at night with a low temperature of 71 degrees, according to the weather service. 

The high on Saturday is  predicted to be about 88 degrees. 

Sunday will be mostly sunny, but there is a slight chance of showers for most of the day, the  weather service said. The high is expected to be around 83 degrees. 

The precipitation should end before the start of the workweek, with Monday and Tuesday expected to be sunny. 

Nicole Brown

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

