NYC weather: Rain on the way after dry, warm autumn climate

Temps will range in the 50s and 60s through the first half of this week.

It’s not your imagination: Autumn in New York has been drier and warmer than usual.

While November temps have averaged 49.8 degrees — 1.4 degrees above normal, NYC has been soaked by only 2.5 inches of rain so far this month.

“Normally, by Nov. 26, we’ve had 3.5 inches, so we’re below normal,” said Tom Kines, senior meteorologist for Accuweather.com.

We began to catch up a bit on Tuesday, with light rain starting in the morning. Heavier rain is expected Tuesday afternoon and there is a chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Temps will range in the 50s and 60s through the first half of this week with overnight lows in the 40s.

Rain on Tuesday could total 1-2 inches in the city, the NWS said. Showers will taper off — probably after 9 p.m. Tuesday but will likely return on Wednesday, the agency said. There is also a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Winds will be nominal and the rain will move out around Thursday, when the highs could hit 60. Temps will start dropping into the 50s on Friday, Kines added.

October was also warmer than the 56.9 30-year average, clocking in at an average 58.8 degrees over the month.