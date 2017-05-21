NYC weather: Rain showers expected throughout the week, NWS says

The rain is expected to let up by the start of Memorial Day weekend, forecasters say.

It will be a city of umbrellas for most of this week, forecasters said.

Rain, and possibly some thunderstorms, are slated to continue through the week, but will likely let up by the start of the Memorial Day weekend, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jay Engle.

“It’s going to be a messy week. It’s pretty unsettled,” he said.

Showers will begin early Monday morning, with temperatures reaching a high of 64. There may be some thunderstorms.

There will be a brief reprieve on Tuesday morning and afternoon, before the rain returns late evening. The highs will be in the low 70s.

On Wednesday, there is a 40 percent chance of showers, and temperatures will reach a high of 71.

There’s a 60 percent of rain on Thursday, likely to come down before noon. The high hovers in the low 70s.

The rain is expected to clear out for the start of Memorial Day weekend. Skies will be sunny Friday, and temperatures will top out in the low 70s.