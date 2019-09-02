News NYC weather: Rain, thunderstorms mar an otherwise beautiful Labor Day weekend Rain and scattered thunderstorms will stick around most of Labor Day, the National Weather Service said. Photo Credit: Howard Simmons By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated September 2, 2019 12:09 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A wet and dreary Monday capped off an otherwise sunny and warm Labor Day weekend. Rain and scattered thunderstorms are expected to stick around for most of the day, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the five boroughs will top out around 77 degrees. The clouds will clear overnight, making way for a sunny Tuesday with temperatures reaching the low 80s. Unsettled weather is predicted to return Wednesday and will likely stick around through the end of the workweek, according to the NWS. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with a high near 86 degrees. It will start off partly sunny, but a slight chance of showers and storms is possible later in the day. There's a 40 percent to 50 percent chance of rain on Thursday and Friday, and temperatures will hover in the mid-70s, according to the NWS. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Hurricane Dorian's path and what it could mean for NYCThe East End of Long Island could be clipped by the storm on Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.