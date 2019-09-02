A wet and dreary Monday capped off an otherwise sunny and warm Labor Day weekend.

Rain and scattered thunderstorms are expected to stick around for most of the day, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the five boroughs will top out around 77 degrees.

The clouds will clear overnight, making way for a sunny Tuesday with temperatures reaching the low 80s.

Unsettled weather is predicted to return Wednesday and will likely stick around through the end of the workweek, according to the NWS.

Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with a high near 86 degrees. It will start off partly sunny, but a slight chance of showers and storms is possible later in the day.

There's a 40 percent to 50 percent chance of rain on Thursday and Friday, and temperatures will hover in the mid-70s, according to the NWS.