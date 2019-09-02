LATEST PAPER
NYC weather: Rain, thunderstorms mar an otherwise beautiful Labor Day weekend

Rain and scattered thunderstorms will stick around most

Rain and scattered thunderstorms will stick around most of Labor Day, the National Weather Service said. Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
A wet and dreary Monday capped off an otherwise sunny and warm Labor Day weekend. 

Rain and scattered thunderstorms are expected to stick around for most of the day, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the five boroughs will top out around 77 degrees.

The clouds will clear overnight, making way for a sunny Tuesday with temperatures reaching the low 80s. 

Unsettled weather is predicted to return Wednesday and will likely stick around through the end of the workweek, according to the NWS. 

Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with a high near 86 degrees. It will start off partly sunny, but a slight chance of showers and storms is possible later in the day.

There's a 40 percent to 50 percent chance of rain on Thursday and Friday, and temperatures will hover in the mid-70s, according to the NWS.

Lauren Cook

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

