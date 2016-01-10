NYC weather: Rain, warm temperatures Sunday

Heavy rain should move out of area around lunchtime.

The rain that began falling after midnight and has drenched New York City should taper off by lunchtime and completely move out of the area by 2 p.m.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Jay Engle, the rain and “way above normal” temperatures will make way for a colder rest of the week, with Monday morning’s temperature potentially dropping to freezing.

Engle said there have been “a lot of unusually warm days” this winter so far, but in mild winters its not out of the norm for mild days to be followed by drastically colder ones.

“It happens like that,” he said. “The atmosphere has to respond.”

Sunday’s temperature could reach 60 degrees, he said, depending on if a warm front from the south materializes.

If we reach 60 we will surpass the standing record for January 10, which was set in 1876.

The rest of the week will be cooler, with lows in the 40s.